President Nana Akufo-Addo says government will continue to invest in the country’s judicial system to improve justice delivery.

According to President Akufo-Addo, government has taken note of the inadequate numbers of courts in various parts of the country, resulting in citizens travelling long distances to gain access to courts, and has decided to remedy this situation.

Speaking at the swearing in of 10 new High Court Judges at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo says more will be done to make judges comfortable.

He indicated that government through the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund, is constructing 100 new courts and bungalows for Judges in all the 16 regions of the country.

They are broken down in the various Regions as follows – twenty (20) courts and twenty (20) bungalows in Ashanti; twelve (12) courts and twelve (12) bungalows in Eastern; eight (8) courts and eight (8) bungalows in Greater Accra; eight (8) courts and eight (8) bungalows in Volta; eight (8) courts and eight (8) bungalows in Ahafo; seven (7) courts and seven (7) bungalows in Western; and five (5) courts and five (5) bungalows in Bono East.

The rest are 5 courts and 5 bungalows in North East; 4 courts and 4 bungalows in Oti; 4 courts and 4 bungalows in Western North; 4 courts and four (4) bungalows in Central; four (4) courts and four (4) bungalows in Bono; three (3) courts and three (3) bungalows in Northern; three (3) courts and three (3) bungalows in Savannah; three (3) courts and three (3) bungalows in Upper East; and two (2) courts and two (2) bungalows in Upper West.

“60% of these courts and bungalows have been completed, and will be commissioned before the start of the legal year in October,” he added.

“3 Ahafo, Bono East and Oti Regions out of six new High Courts, which are being constructed for the six new Regions will be completed and ready for commissioning, again, before October.”

“A new, modern Court of Appeal complex in Kumasi, together with twenty (20) townhouses and a guesthouse to serve as permanent residences for Court of Appeal Judges based in Kumasi, will be completed and commissioned in September.”

The President added that, in addition to these, “210 vehicles were, earlier this year, distributed to all judges in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Courts and Lower Courts. These are all initiatives being undertaken by Government to strengthen the capacity of the Judiciary”.