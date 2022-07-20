Nana Dubin, the Special Assistant to Sarah Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament, has denied suggestions that the embattled lawmaker snubbed the Houses’ Privileges Committee.



The Committee resorted to media publications of its summons of the MP who is now abroad after it says all other efforts at establishing contact proved futile.

Even with the added measure, Adwoa Safo, who remains Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, failed to appear before the Committee via video conferencing as had been scheduled.

Her Special Assistant, though unable to give specific reasons for her inability to engage the Committee, told Citi News that she has no difficulty attending to the Committee.

He noted that after the MP failed to appear before the committee for personal reasons, he “reached out to the Clerk of the house to find an appropriate time for Adwoa Safo to meet with them.”

It is on record that a recent invitation by the Privileges Committee to deliberate on Adwoa Safo’s absence from Parliament has not been honoured yet.

She recently accused some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and a number of her colleague NPP MPs of political witch hunting.