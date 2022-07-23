The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has criticised the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah saying he may be the worst Chief Justice Ghana has ever had.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, Asiedu Nketiah indicated that several cases of administrative abuses had been recorded under the tenure of Justice Anin-Yeboah hence his claim.

“His reign as Chief Justice has been characterised by unimaginable administrative abuses. These abuses are thrown into sharp disbelief when the conduct of the current Chief Justice is measured against the professionalism and conduct of former chief justices”.

“The Honourable Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is likely to go down in history as the worst Chief Justice in the Republic of Ghana since the inception of the Fourth Republic,” the NDC chief scribe said.

Speaking during a separate interview on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News, Mr. Nketiah questioned why some cases had been transferred to unrelated courts on several occasions under Mr. Anin-Yeboah’s tenure.

“You can pick a criminal case and all you hear is that it has been assigned to the land court without any explanation. So as citizens, we are confused.”

He also raised concerns with recent Supreme Court judgements, saying “we have observed that there is a tendency of the Supreme Court to be delivering judgement without reasoning and I think that is dangerous for any democracy.”

Mr. Nketiah thus called on the Judicial Council to “institute an internal inquiry to ascertain the reasons for these blunders and appropriate recommendations to forestall their recurrence.”

The press conference was held a few days after the Ghana Statistical Service and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) disclosed in their survey that magistrates, judges, and prosecutors were among the top ten public officials who have a voracious appetite to receive bribes.