Citi TV on Friday, July 22, 2022, held a watch party for its maiden drama series cast, The Hairdresser’s.

The series is set to premiere in August 2022, with a focus on contributing its quota to modern-day television and filmmaking.

The Citi TV production features seasoned actress and gospel artiste Jackie Ankrah, AD-Gladys, Desiree Crentsil, Akosua Paintsil, Linda Ackah-Mensah, Magdalene Williams, Evelyn Odumanye among other supporting characters.

The production was directed by Citi TV‘s Victoria Delali Dogbe and Samuella Adu-Aryee.

Patrons were thrilled as they shared their experiences on set and the impact the series will have on their respective endeavours or acting careers.