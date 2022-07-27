A new television drama series, The Hairdresser’s will be premiered on Citi TV, on August 3, 2022.

The Citi TV production features seasoned actress and gospel artiste Jackie Ankrah, AD-Gladys, Desiree Crentsil, Akosua Paintsil, Linda Ackah-Mensah, Magdalene Williams, Evelyn Odumanye, AJ Sarpong, among others.

The production was directed by Citi TV’s Victoria Delali Dogbe with assistance from Samuella Adu-Aryee and Naa Aku Shika Grant.

At a watch party held on July 22, 2022, patrons were thrilled as they shared their experiences on set and the impact the series will have on their respective endeavors or acting careers.

The Hairdresser’s is a melodramatic television series.

The show is set in what may appear to be a typical Ghanaian/ African hair and beauty salon. The conversations among the hairdressers, their clients and the occasional passer-by, centre on the “konkonsa” that typically characterises a hairdressing/ beauty salon within Ghana and possibly within other parts of Africa.

The dialogue of The Hairdresser’s is witty, blunt and unapologetically African.

The words and actions of the show’s characters depict, explore and critique the socio-cultural ideologies and nuances of the Ghanaian society, so that the Hair salon becomes a microcosm of the highs and lows of Ghanaian and African culture, by extension.