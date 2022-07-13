A nursing mother who delivered five days ago has been left stranded with her baby after their makeshift structure was demolished by officials of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) at North Dzorwulu in Accra.

The baby was hidden in a net under a three feet-high table with a piece of plywood used to cover the side while the mother took shelter under the cover of darkness.

She is part of over 150 squatters who were left stranded at North Dzorwulu in Accra on Tuesday after GRIDCo went in with earth-moving machines to dismantle structures situated under high-tension lines.

When Citi News visited the affected area at about 10 pm on Tuesday, it was observed that about 20 women had children under the age of 10, most of whom were sleeping in the open.

Some desperate men were seen busily rebuilding temporary structures in defiance of the demolition.

According to some aggrieved persons who spoke to Citi News, if they had the money for rent, they wouldn’t endure such “harsh treatment” from GRIDCo.

It came to light that, most of the people in the North Dzorwulu area were strangers looking for means to survive in Accra.

Some are from Prestea in the Western Region; Akatsi and Aflao in the Volta Region and some from Northern Ghana.

They have access to an underground electric cable which they connected to power to charge their phones and illuminate the area.

According to the stranded squatters, most of them are artisans learning various trades ranging from painting, metal works, building and construction.

They earn as little as GHc60 when their services are engaged.

This is what a household of at least four members depends on while waiting for the next opportunity to work.

Their properties were covered with tarpaulin, while some other items were left under the mercy of the weather.