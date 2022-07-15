The National Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is meeting all the candidates seeking to occupy National Executive positions in the party to address “outstanding concerns.

The final meeting with the aspirants, which is underway at the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue of of the National Executive Elections, will discuss issues relating to the TESCON album, proxy voting among others.

Mr Peter Mac Manu, Chairman of NPP’s National Elections Committee, told journalists ahead of the meeting that as far as the Committee was concerned, the issues relating to the album and proxy voting had been resolved.

He said the meeting would provide an opportunity to address any other concerns of the aspirants in a bid to ensure transparency and fairness in the elections.

“We are meeting here to flash out any concerns that they have. We have met them here before, we have met at the party headquarters and the campaign office. So we have had a series of meetings to help them to express their concerns or any misgivings that they have so that we can address them,” Mr Manu said.

More than 6,700 delegates are expected to converge at the Stadium to participate in the elections, which would be held from Friday, July 15 to Sunday July 17, 2022.

The delegates, drawn from across the 16 regions, are expected to arrive in Accra today, Friday and the elections would be held on Saturday.

The last day, Sunday, would be for departure and post-election arrangements.

Party officials told the Ghana News Agency that some delegates had already arrived in the capital, but a majority of them were on their way.

Mr Samuel Kwabena Awuku, the National Organiser, NPP, said all was set for tomorrow’s elections.

“Barring any last minute hitches, we will hold our National Executive Conference tomorrow,” he told journalists when he inspected work on the setting up of the Stadium Friday afternoon.

Mr Awuku commended the aspirants for showing “discipline and maturity” by adhering to the Party’s directive against the mounting of billboards at the election venue.

The Elections Committee initially cleared 48 aspirants to contest various positions – National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and Nasara Coordinator.