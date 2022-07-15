Elizabeth Amoaa popularly known as Speciallady and others have been unveiled as goodwill ambassadors for the the United Nations Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs (UNACWCA), a functional commission affiliated to the United Nations Association Ghana, a member of the World Federation of United Nations Associations.

The event took place on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The goodwill ambassadors included household names such as Eugene Kwame Marfo who goes by the stage name Kwami Eugene, an astute Ghanaian musician, Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie 1, Ohemaa Mercy, Eva Newlove and Maame Adwoa Cann.

These outstanding personalities are expected to use their invaluable positions and popularity to advance the cause of women empowerment whilst assisting the Commission’s outreach project.

Other goodwill ambassadors- Mavis Amankwaah, Eric Akoto and Brian Amoateng, were sworn in via an online platform from the United Kingdom (UK).

Elizabeth Amoaa is the founder of Speciallady Awareness and author of The Unspoken Identity book and current Rotary Global Hub President.

As a goodwill ambassador for UNACWCA, Elizabeth will be working towards measures to address common global challenges of women and children.

Elizabeth’s story has been an inspiration to many women and young girls globally.

She decided to become a Woman Reproductive Health Advocate after experiencing a long health journey which ended up in late diagnosis, multiple surgeries and medical complications.

Elizabeth established Speciallady Awareness to raise awareness on women reproductive health issues and combat menstrual poverty.

Speciallady Awareness has successfully donated sanitary products and medical supplies worth thousands of pounds in Ghana.

Elizabeth has engaged in events, conferences and other outreach projects in educational establishments and communities in Ghana.

Elizabeth holds a Bachelor in laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM).

She has over seventeen years of work experience in Banking, Recruitment, Legal, Entertainment, Civil Servant, International Organisations, Financial Institutions, Travel and Local Authorities sectors.

There is no doubt that with Elizabeth’s vast academic and humanitarian experience.

Over the years, the United Nations Association of Ghana Commission for Women and Children Affairs has promoted gender equality and empowerment of women, through high-powered engagements and advocacy among government functionaries, diplomatic communities, celebrities, astute business people and other philanthropic organisations.

In its giant quest to step beyond the boundaries of oratory advocacy, Dr Patrick Baah Acquah launched UNACWCA Shelter project, which seeks to provide dignifying residences for women and children living on pavements and streets in Accra.

The Commission, through the Shelter project, seeks to help reverse the narrative on the rising housing deficit situation that has compounded the plights of vulnerable people, especially women and children.

Dr Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director OmniBSIC Bank, Kingsley Owusu-Achau – CEO Top Kings Real Estate and Bechem Chelsea Football Club, Nana Otimpie Aben II – Otumfuo Sasaamo Panin Hene, Manye Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo I and Mr. Albert Otchere, MCE for Ashaiman were unveiled as patrons for the Commission.

There were keynote speeches from Rt Hon. Dr Philip S. Phinn (OEA,D-CPC, PHD) UN Chief Ambassador and solidarity messages from other UN ambassadors like Rev Attah Badu Snr and Mrs Marian Angela Kyei (Esq).