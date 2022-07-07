OccupyGhana has requested an update on the lawsuit at the Supreme Court to seek interpretations into the extent of powers of the Auditor-General.

The pressure group and its lawyers have written to the Supreme Court in the last two months.

According to the letter from the group, it is asking for updates on scheduled hearing dates in addition to the status of the case.

In the case in question, a lawyer, Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, took the Auditor-General and the Audit Service Board to the Supreme Court in 2019, arguing that the Auditor-General’s independence is limited to his audit functions and activities necessarily incidental to those functions.

He also argues that the appointment of officers and other employees of the Audit Service “is the sole exclusive and exclusive of the Audit Service Board,” without interference by the Auditor General.

In October 2020, the court allowed OccupyGhana to join the suit challenging the extent of the Auditor-General’s independence and powers.

The Audit Service Board, the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice were joined to the case at the Supreme Court.