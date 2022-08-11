The Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President of Ghana, Jefferson Sackey, has urged social media influencers to use their platforms to project the image of Ghana positively to the rest of the world.

The former journalist was addressing Ghanaian online content creators at the 2022 Influencers’ Conference held in Accra under the theme, ‘Shaping the future of Influencing’.

According to Mr. Sackey, the government acknowledges the impact of the new media, powered by the Internet, and is therefore partnering with stakeholders to ensure its positive use to promote education.

“Social media has become more efficient than traditional media. But with great power comes great responsibilities. Be a positive influencer, and let your content impact on the social economic development of our societies,” he said.

He said the government has launched a Rural Telephony Project to help bridge the gap between rural and urban communities

The project, being undertaken by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), he said, “is intended to extend data connectivity to all parts of the country to accelerate the national development agenda.”

Ghana’s internet penetration rate, according to Datareportal’s report released on January 2022, stood at 53.0 percent of the total population of the country.

According to the same report, the number of social media users in Ghana at the start of 2022 was equivalent to 27.4 percent of the total population.