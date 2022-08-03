A new television drama series, The Hairdresser’s will be premiered on Citi TV, today August 3, 2022.

The series premieres at 7:30pm.

The Citi TV production features seasoned actress and gospel artiste Jackie Ankrah, AD-Gladys, Desiree Crentsil, Akosua Paintsil, Linda Ackah-Mensah, Magdalene Williams, Evelyn Odumanye, Samuel Abeiku Takyi, AJ Sarpong, among others.

The production was directed by Citi TV’s Victoria Delali Dogbe with assistance from Samuella Adu-Aryee and Naa Aku Shika Grant.

The Hairdresser’s is a melodramatic television series.

The show is set in what may appear to be a typical Ghanaian/African hair and beauty salon.

The conversations among the hairdressers, their clients and the occasional passer-by, centre on the “konkonsa” that typically characterises a hairdressing/beauty salon within Ghana and possibly within other parts of Africa.

The dialogue of The Hairdresser’s is witty, blunt and unapologetically African.

The words and actions of the show’s characters depict, explore and critique the socio-cultural ideologies and nuances of the Ghanaian society, so that the hair salon becomes a microcosm of the highs and lows of Ghanaian and African culture, by extension.