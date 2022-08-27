Exhibitors participating in the ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ are having a business-changing opportunity by acquainting themselves with relevant tips to revamp their operations.

This is through the business clinics being organised in partnership with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) at the ongoing two-day fair at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

Industry players from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Ghana Standards Authority and Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate are taking exhibitors who are mainly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through certification and standardisation processes to make their business internationally competitive.

That is not all, Charles Mensah, a Managing Partner with Trust Consult, exposed exhibitors to the rudiments of management, skills acquisition, financing and other practical insights to build solid business brands.

“The clinic is to help the business to avoid some of the bottlenecks when running as an entrepreneur right from the foundation. We have taken them through the processes of getting the structures for finances, management and skill set development”, he said.

Exhibitors present at the business clinics were hopeful of using the knowledge acquired to turn their businesses around.

The exhibition which is taking place from Saturday, August 27 to Sunday 28, 2022 is to enable Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase indigenous products and services for the thousands of patrons attending to purchase at discounted prices.

It seeks to redefine narratives about local product packaging by Ghanaian-owned SMEs, start-ups, home-grown firms and corporate institutions.

These include a wide array of high-quality products and services in agribusiness, insurance, technology, arts and crafts, health, as well as food and beverages.

Local industry innovations and other made-in-Ghana products and service offerings are also on display.

The ‘This is Ghana Exhibition‘ is sponsored by Enterprise Group, Advans Ghana, Ghana Eximbank, African Business Bureau, SNV Ghana – Green Project and the European Union.

It is also supported by Ghana Export Promotions Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and Ghana Tourism Authority & MTN Momo.