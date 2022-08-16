There is a heavy police presence at Commonwealth Hall on the University of Ghana campus after a protest by residents.

The protesting residents of Commonwealth Hall converged at their forecourt to demand the reinstatement of their Hall Master and Senior Tutor.

Police Officers have currently been stationed at the entrance of the Commonwealth Hall.

Citi News understands there’s some engagement with the leadership of Commonwealth and Mensah Sabbah Hall to find an amicable solution to the conflict between both halls.

The protest came after the University of Ghana Council recommended the removal of the Hall Master and Senior Tutor of Commonwealth Hall after the violence at Mensah Sarbah Hall on August 5.

The Council also recommended that Commonwealth Hall be surcharged with the cost of damages to property in the vicinity of Mensah Sarbah Hall.

A bust of John Mensah Sarbah, situated outside the Mensah Sarbah Hall, was stolen during the clash.

The SRC Union Building sign board and newly renovated SRC notice board were also destroyed after the Commonwealth, Mensah Sarbah Hall clash.