Some residents of Nuaso in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are alleging military brutality a few days after power was restored to the troubled Krobo area.

According to the residents, a team from Electricity Company of Ghana with military personnel who stormed houses in the Nuaso area to install prepaid meters subjected residents who refused to accept the meters to beatings, inflicting deep wounds on them.

It is unclear what triggered the attacks, but unconfirmed reports also indicate that some residents attempted pouring hot oil on personnel of the ECG and the military.

Others also threatened to inflict cutlass wounds on them if they dared to install the new meters.

One resident who accused the military said, “when they came, I was preparing food in the kitchen. They said I should enter my room and I said I was cooking so I cannot go with them.”

“The moment I said I cannot go, they took their cane and started beating me,” she said.

She added that the soldiers threatened further violence if they returned.

“They said we are going to come again, and we will come and beat you more than this.”

Meanwhile, management of the Electricity Company of Ghana has indicated that work is smoothly going on in some parts of the Nuaso area and have begun their own investigations to ascertain the allegations and what actually transpired.