Twenty-eight districts in seven regions are expected to be directly affected by the ongoing Bagre Dam spillage.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in a statement outlined the five Northern Regions, the Northern parts of the Oti Region and the Afram Plains of the Eastern Region in this regard.
The spillage of the Bagre dam from neighbouring Burkina Faso is done annually to prevent any breakage of the dam’s banks.
“The consequences of this spillage downstream in Ghana is the possible overflow of the banks of the White and Black Volta,” NADMO noted in the statement.
In this regard, NADMO has again urged all communities along the banks of these Rivers to move to higher grounds and Safe Havens identified in the affected Regions.
NADMO has partnered with the Marine Police and the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Army and will pitch camp at Walewale in the North-East Region.
The organisation has in the past struggled to come up with adequate relief items to cater for all persons who may be affected by the spillage.
The affected districts are:
NORTHERN REGION:
1. Karaga District
2. Nanumba South District
3. Tolon District
4. Kumbugu District
5. Savelugu Municpal
6. Nanton District
7. Yendi Municipal
UPPER EAST REGION:
8. Bawku West District
9. Binduri District
10. Talensi District
UPPER WEST REGION:
11. Nandon District
12. Lawra Municipal
13. Nadowli District
14. Wa West District
NORTH-EAST REGION:
15. East Mamprusi Municipal
16. West Mamprusi Municipal
17. Mamprugu Moagduri District
18. Chereponi District
19. Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District
SAVANNAH REGION:
20. East Gonja Municipal
21. Bole District
22. West Gonja District
OTI REGION:
23. Nkwanta North District
24. Krachi East Municipal
25. Krachi West District
26. Krachi Nchumuru District
EASTERN REGION:
27. Kwahu Afram Plains North District
28. Kwahu Afram Plains South District