The Ghana Meteorological Agency says the current weather pattern will persist until the end of September when the country will witness some slight to moderate rainfall.

The southern part of the country has witnessed some showers for several weeks, while the northern part of the country continues to see more heavy rains.

Speaking to Citi News, a meteorologist with the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Joshua Asamoah, said the country will experience more rains.

“Usually, we will see this common weather in August. But this year, there was a bit of a lag with the dry season coming earlier. The August weather we normally see before we get to the minor rainy season didn’t occur. The transition will persist for a long time, so we expect that by the end of September, places in the Middle Belt will start getting frequent rains before it gets to the coast somewhere in October.”

Mr. Asamoah further stated that persons living in low areas must consider evacuating.

“We should use the opportunity to prepare for the flooding”, he added.