The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Jinapor’s private residence in Adjiriganor was affected by a fire outbreak on Friday.

In videos sighted by Citi News, smoke was seen coming from the residence as the Ghana Fire Service personnel addressed the situation.

The fire service recorded no casualties.

The fire destroyed a walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in a room of the six-bedroom storey building.

According to the Fire Service, it took its men 20 minutes to bring the fire under control after receiving the distress fire call.

The remaining 5 bedrooms and their contents were salvaged from fire damage by the plucky Firefighters.

Meanwhile, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is currently not in Ghana as he is on official duty in Australia.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known pending the completion of investigations by the Ghana Fire Service.