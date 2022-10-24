After two editions of a successful poetry event and a poetry collection, Apiorkor is back with an encore of ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’.

In partnership with the KGL FOUNDATION and the National Theatre of Ghana, Ghanaian Poet Apiorkor is amplifying her annual Poetry concert on November 18, 2022 at the National Theatre in Accra, with even more exciting and innovative additions to the show.

This year’s event themed ‘Ghana at 65 – The State of the Nation’, will have in attendance Poetry lovers, Art enthusiasts, Academics, socialites, opinion leaders, as well as patrons living in Ghana and beyond.

There shall also be poetic and musical performances, by some of Ghana’s most talented artistes.

In addition to this, there will be an artistically curated exhibition that combines arts and business, in order to examine and interrogate the economic, social and cultural state of the nation Ghana.

Apiorkor [Seyiram Ashong-Abbey] is a Ghanaian poet, media practitioner, activist of Ga-Daŋme/Ewe ancestry, and author of ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’.

She is an editorial advisor for The InfluencHER Project.

Again, she is a board member of the Poetry Association of Ghana, a National Executive Committee member of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) and a Director-At-Large of the Democrats Abroad Africa Committee’s ExCom, as the Coordinator of Democrats Abroad Ghana.

Apiorkor is also the Head of Programs Production at Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV and the host of ‘Diplomatic License’ and ‘What’s Cooking?’ on Citi TV.

The Matriarch’s Verse remains Ghana’s largest independently organised Poetry event.

Tickets are selling at GH¢100 for students, GH¢200 for Standard and GH¢300 for VIP.

Couple packages are available for VIP and Standard options.

Students must show their student IDs, at the gate.

‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ 2022 is sponsored by Kri8 Concept, Himaya Ushering, Ahaspora Young Professionals, Democrats Abroad – Ghana, the Poetry Association of Ghana and the European Union.

Partners are – UNESCO, B. You by Berla Mundi, EHALAKASA, The Musical Lunatics, Colour Cast Print Solutions and Avonsige Fashion House.

Media Partners are 97.3 Citi FM; Citi TV, citinewsroom.com, Ghana Weekend, Ameyaw Debrah Media and Hyperlink.

This is a Beyond the Return event.

The Matriarch’s Verse by APIORKOR is a Fablinks production, supported by Tuniq Africa Ltd.

For tickets, dial the short code *447*2173# on all networks or call +233 20 196 7272 for more information.