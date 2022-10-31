FBNBank Ghana has organized a webinar in commemoration of Breast Cancer awareness month.

This is an annual campaign to increase the understanding and education on breast cancer.

The theme for this year’s activities is “Breast Cancer, Early Detection.” The webinar was held at the Bank’s Training School at Cantonments, Accra. The goal of the session, which had both a virtual and on-site audience, was to show every woman that her life is important and to also ensure women have access to education, screening, treatment and the support they need.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Juliette Mills-Lutterodt, President of Pink for Africa, who is also a breast cancer survivor said, “a lot of women lose their lives through this cancer. My life came to a temporary halt when I contracted the disease. I did not pay attention to it in the early days until it got out of hand. It was quite tough for me when I was finally diagnosed of cancer and I had to go under the knife to remove all the affected lymph nodes. When cancer is diagnosed and treated early, a person has the chance not only to survive but to also thrive. I had to trust God to see me through and I survived. Doctors treat people but it is God who heals,” said the President of Pink for Africa.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were about 2.3 million new cases of breast cancer globally and about 685,000 deaths in the year 2020 alone. Breast cancer can be reduced by ensuring timely diagnosis, adequate treatment and patient management.

Delivering the closing address, Chairperson of the FBNBank Women’s Network and Treasurer at FBNBank Ghana, Mrs. Grace Isaac-Aryee said, “the fight against cancer and one’s ability to survive it does not depend on the individual alone but a strong support system which provides you with an opportunity to be with people who have a common purpose and are likely to understand one another. I personally believe that we should focus on fighting this cancer rather than the fright that comes with it. In line with this, we are making a cash donation of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000) to Mrs. Juliette Mills-Lutterodt, President of Pink for Africa in support of her awareness campaign on prevention and management of breast cancer.

