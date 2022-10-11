Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) says there is a need to prioritize safety culture in organizations to protect individuals against the negative effect of radiation.

The Commission maintains that both managers and workers are to ensure the implementation of safety standards at work to minimize exposure to radiation.

In his remarks at the opening of the 6th African Regional Congress on Radiation Protection under the theme: Embracing Radiation Protection Education and Safety Culture, the Director General of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare called for consented efforts to make the environment a safe habitation haven for humans.

“A good safety culture helps an organization maintain safe operations by having everyone from operators to managers take operations seriously and remain watchful and avoid compromises.”

“Radiation is a double edge sword, it can be used for good, and it can cause harm. Radiation when not handled safely can cause cancers, including breast cancer, and this same radiation can be used in the diagnosis of breast cancer using mammography. Again, the same radiation can be used in treating breast cancer through radiotherapy.”

“Colleagues if you do your work well, you will save the environment, members of the public, patients and radiation workers from potential danger but if you fail in your work you put a lot of people in harm’s way”.

In a speech read on behalf of the Minister of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation by Director in –charge of Science, Kwamena Essilfie Quayson said government is working to ensure that the ultimate protection of the environment is not compromised.

The Ministry asserts it is on top of its monitoring and supervision of entities whose activities emit radiation into the atmosphere.

“Government looks forward to furthering cooperation with these partners in ensuring that whiles we develop technologies for our socio-economic transformation, we do so with the ultimate aim of protecting our environment and lives from the harmful effects of these cutting edge technologies”.

“Ghana through the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Authority continue to promote the peaceful and safe use of ionizing radiation in the area of health, oil and mineral prospective and other industry. The Radiation Protection Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission also continues to ensure the safety of the public through annual monitoring of mobile telecommunications-based stations in Ghana.”

Speaking at the sidelines of the opening of the Congress, the president of the International Radiation Protection Association, Dr. Bernard Le Guen says the Association is committed to ensuring the future of the youth is safeguarded as it works to produce cleaner energy.

The president of Ghana Association of Radiation and Protection who chaired the opening ceremony of the congress, Professor Cyril Schandorf highlighted the essence of effective sustainability with particular reference to people, planet, profit, good science, good sense and good sensibilities.