Government says its appointees will still have the 30 percent slash in salaries as part of austerity measures to mitigate the country’s current anti-growth economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the decision to still hold on with the policy was agreed on at the just ended Cabinet Retreat at Peduase Lodge.

He made this known on Sunday, October 30, 2022, while updating Ghanaians on the state of the economy.

“We have decided also to continue with the policy of 30% cut in the salaries of political office holders including the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs, and SOE appointees in 2023.”

Additionally, government is also continuing with the 30% cut in discretionary expenditures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Earlier this year, the President announced a slash in his salary by 30% with immediate effect following the outset of economic difficulties.

While announcing a 50% cut on fuel for government machinery, he said his ministers were not exempt from the salary cut.

The President’s decision according to him was to send a signal to citizens about the need to sacrifice as the country goes to the International Monetary Fund for support.