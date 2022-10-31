Government says its appointees will still have the 30 percent slash in salaries as part of austerity measures to mitigate the country’s current anti-growth economy.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the decision to still hold on with the policy was agreed on at the just ended Cabinet Retreat at Peduase Lodge.
He made this known on Sunday, October 30, 2022, while updating Ghanaians on the state of the economy.
“We have decided also to continue with the policy of 30% cut in the salaries of political office holders including the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs, and SOE appointees in 2023.”
Additionally, government is also continuing with the 30% cut in discretionary expenditures of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
Earlier this year, the President announced a slash in his salary by 30% with immediate effect following the outset of economic difficulties.
While announcing a 50% cut on fuel for government machinery, he said his ministers were not exempt from the salary cut.
The President’s decision according to him was to send a signal to citizens about the need to sacrifice as the country goes to the International Monetary Fund for support.
In Sunday’s address, the President encouraged the citizens not to throw their hands in despair despite the current cost of living crisis and economic downturn. He maintained that the raft of measures to get the ailing economy back on track will yield positive results.
For him, ‘we are all in this together’ and Ghanaians have the belief that government will get them out of the woods in the surest way to have the economy fixed.
“It is obvious, fellow Ghanaians, that you have a government that cares. We are determined to restore stability to the economy, and provide relief. We are all in this together, and I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of this economic crisis”, the President pleaded in a national address on Sunday.
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo admitted that Ghana’s economy is in crisis.
He attributed the situation to “so many malevolent forces” which he said have come together at the same time to cause the current economic turmoil bedevilling the country.
“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.”
He added that, the situation should be seen as an opportunity to really deal with the country’s long-term structural problems.
“I have total confidence in our ability to work our way out of our current difficulties. We are not afraid of hard work”, President Akufo-Addo emphasized.