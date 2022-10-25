The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will today, Tuesday, meet with the government again over plans to increase transport fares.

The meeting has become necessary after GPRTU indicated that it will announce a possible 40% upward adjustment in fares due to the soaring prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

Speaking to Citi News, the Industrial Relations Officer of the union Abass Imoro said discussions with the government on Monday were inconclusive.

“The percentage government presented is not what we are looking for. That is the problem, so we will go and battle it out again”, he said.

Some users of public transport are unhappy about the proposed increment in transport fares.

“The salaries of workers have not increased in recent times, so the increment in transport fares will affect us. We are only living by the grace of God. The proposed upward adjustment is too high”, said one passenger.

“If government is able to reduce fuel prices, we will be okay because we are suffering too much”, another passenger appealed.

Meanwhile, VIP JEOUN announced new transport fares for the travelling public effective Monday, October 24.

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.

Also, people moving from Accra to Tamale will have to pay GH¢240.