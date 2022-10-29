Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Murtala Mohammed has revealed his plans of commencing processes to impeach the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

About 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs this week demanded the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over the current economic hardships.

They threatened to boycott government business in parliament should the president fail to fulfill their demands.

The group, however, accepted President Akufo-Addo’s request asking them to allow the Finance Minister some time to finish negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But speaking on Citi TV’s political analysis show, The Big Issue, Murtala Mohammed says President Akufo-Addo must also go, adding that, he has already taken steps to ensure that the President is removed.

“If we think that it is justified to call for the removal of the Finance Minister, let us not be hypocrites. It is equally justified to call for the removal of the President. I am assuring that, I have started talking to some of my friends to ensure that we initiate a motion to ensure that the President is impeached. I have started [the process].”

The majority caucus in Parliament called for the dismissal of Mr. Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Their colleagues on the Minority side have also filed a motion of censure against the Finance Minister.

The pressure on the Finance Minister has come amid an economic crisis that has seen inflation reach 37.2 percent and the cedi tagged as the worst-performing currency in 2022.

Ghana’s forex challenges have seen the Cedi trading at over GH¢14 to a dollar.

Petrol prices have also crossed the GH¢15 per litre mark and are expected to fuel further inflation.

In response to previous calls for the removal of the Finance Minister, President Akufo-Addo said he would continue to back Mr. Ofori-Atta.

“Until the Minister goes, the President must go. Every single action of this Minister is an action that is taken and approved by the President. The Minister did not take any action that is approved and sanctioned by the President. Every action because every Minister works with the vision of the appointing authority and in this case, the appointing authority is the President”, Murtala Mohammed.