Workers of Metro Mass Transit Limited are embarking on a sit down strike over their two months unpaid salaries.

The workers also say that the nationwide strike action is as a result of five years of incompetent administration by the management of the company.

They want the immediate removal of the management team.

Anthony Secretary to the Senior Staff division of the Union, Anthony Appiah spoke to Citi News saying, “everything of ours is not working. If you have been given room for five years as executives and for the first time in the history of this company, there are three managing directors and we are not seeing anything from them in terms of growth, workers’ welfare and service to the nation, we have to embark on a sit-down strike.”

In Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, both senior and junior workers at the depot of the company joined in the nationwide sit-down strike over their conditions of service.

According to them, aside from not receiving salaries for months, several other pertinent concerns that have been raised over the years have not been addressed.

A visit to the Metro Mass terminal in Kumasi by Citi News‘ Middle Belt Bureau Chief, Edward Oppong Marfo showed that indeed the drivers have refused to work as all vehicles have been parked.

Management members at the terminal have also laid down their tools, saying the failure to resolve their concerns has made life unbearable for them.

“For about three months now, about 90 percent of workers have not been paid, and they haven’t given us any tangible reason. It’s pathetic”, one of the management members spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity.