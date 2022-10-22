The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is holding constituency elections across the country today and Sunday to elect another batch of leaders to steer the affairs of the party.

In the Greater Accra Region, for instance, 33 out of 34 constituencies will hold elections as scheduled following delayed processes by the Amasaman constituency.

In the Odododiodioo constituency, over 2000 delegates are expected to partake in the election of constituency executives.

The election will see about 36 candidates vying for 9 positions.

About 2000 delegates from about 220 branches have also gathered at the 5-star basic school at Tema New Town to decide the fate of about 60 aspirants in the Tema West Constituency.

In the Tema East Constituency, about 1,300 delegates from about 120 branches are also taking part in a similar exercise at the Manhean school park.

61 aspirants are also seeking the mandate of about 3000 delegates from 350 branches in the Ashaiman constituency to steer the affairs of the party in the area ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The District Electoral Officer for Ashiedu Keteke, Eric Otchere, spoke to Citi News on preparations made towards the exercise.

“We expect the process to be as smooth as it has been so far, especially with the efforts we have put in to discourage any violence. All in all, we are confident we will end up with a free and fair election.”

The Constituency Youth Organiser of the NDC for Odododiodioo, Sheikh Ibrahim who is contesting unopposed in the elections outlined some measures put in place in eradicating the tag of Odododiodioo being one of the most violent places during elections.

”I am fortunate to go unopposed for one of the leading constituencies in Ghana. I take it as a privilege. We have spoken to the youth groups to calm down during the exercise. We have urged them not to engage in any activities that will undermine the peace we enjoy. I am thus confident that we will have peaceful, free and fair elections.”