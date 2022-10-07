The New Juaben North Municipal Assembly is appealing to flood victims in the municipality to exercise restraints and remain calm as the assembly intensifies moves to come to their aid with relief items.

Even though the assembly made a passionate appeal to the international community and the public to assist them in cash or in kind to help bring relief to the over 2,000 affected persons during a press conference on Tuesday, Citi News understands that the affected persons are not happy with the slow pace after the unfortunate disaster.

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben North Comfort Asante, who disclosed in an interview with Citi News that a formal complaint has been made to the regional minister to speed up the distribution of relief items to the affected persons, called on them to remain calm.

“We have written formally to the regional minister informing him of what has happened, and I have gotten wind that he is also getting ready to support us in whatever form of food items that we may be able to get for our people.”

Madam Asante who further reiterated calls for support from all and sundry also noted that she is hopeful academic activities will resume in Akwadum by next week Monday if rains are not recorded in the municipality this weekend.