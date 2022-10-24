The case involving Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang, has been adjourned to November 2, 2022, for case management.

In court today, October 24, 2022, Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asona Dapaah said her outfit has not been able to file all disclosures in the case.

She however said it is being worked on at the registry.

She requested, from the court, some time to file the processes.

The judge denied the appeal for bail requested by lawyers of Aisha Huang and said until there is an unreasonable delay in the case, he hasn’t changed his mind about the bail decision.

He said he was reliably informed that the Chinese interpreter has travelled out of Ghana and an arrangement was being made for another one.

The judge directed that the Registrar should ensure that a Chinese interpreter is made available at the next sitting and subsequent ones.

He again asked the prosecution to file their second batch of witness statements and serve same on the defence four clear days before the next date.