The Ghana Police Service has begun a probe into allegations of money doubling scam levelled against Patricia Aseidua, founder of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra.

Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa is said to have announced the alleged money doubling on her TV station.

Members of the church say, Nana Agradaa took money from them with the promise of doubling it for them last Friday but failed to honour the promise despite receiving the money.

Thousands of her worshippers later besieged the church premises to claim their seed money.

“The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua. The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the police on the matter”, the Ghana Police Service said in a statement.

The Police Service is also calling on persons with information that can help with the investigation to do so.

“We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building”, it added.

While investigation continues, the police are urging the public and individuals who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands.

Nana Agradaa, a one-time traditional priestess, is widely known for her moneymaking ritual, ‘sika gari’ in the past.

She was some time back arrested for operating two TV channels – Thunder TV and Ice1 TV – that allegedly broadcast money-doubling content at Kasoa in the Central Region without licenses and contrary to section 137 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960.

It followed concerns about the broadcasting of inappropriate content in the media space by persons parading themselves as spiritualists.

She was later convicted and sentenced to a fine of GHS36,000 on the charge of operating a Television station without a licence, and GHS10,000 on the charge of “charlatanic advertisement”.

The repented priestess now operates a church, Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra where this latest allegation of scam is said to have occurred.