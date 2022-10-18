Officials of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) have handed over mechanized boreholes fitted with standpipes to inhabitants of Hwibaa in the Ahafo Ano South-West District of the Ashanti Region.

The inhabitants were also given over 10,000 litres capacity storage tanks as part of PURC’s pro-poor water project to provide potable drinking water to underserved communities.

The gesture was part of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the PURC.

Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah, said the Commission has since its inception constructed 305 mechanized boreholes across the country and plans were underway to construct an additional 120 in other parts of Ghana.

The intervention by the commission according to him was geared towards addressing water problems in deprived communities.

He maintained that the PURC was not only committed to ensuring Ghanaians enjoyed electricity and water uninterrupted, but also ready to support deprived communities through its pro-poor initiatives.

He called on the chiefs and people of Hwibaa to prioritize the maintenance of the facility for long-term benefit.

Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia commenced the PURC for its collaboration with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to provide water projects to communities across the country.

He also congratulated the board, management, and staff of the commission for embarking on such initiatives, which coincided with the 25th-anniversary celebration of the PURC.

The Deputy Sanitation and Water Resources Minister described the gesture as a dedication to sustaining improvement in the health and well-being of the beneficiary, which should naturally be a joyous occasion.

Mr. Chinnia emphasized the need for public, and private institutions as well as donor and development partners to support the government’s efforts in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 6.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration remains committed to ensuring that Ghana lives up to its global partnership responsibility to address poverty and other deprivation, improve health and education, and preserve water bodies and the environment.

He further appealled to chiefs, MMDCEs, and assembly members that the protection of water bodies and the environment was a collective responsibility but not only the government.

“It is a collective responsibility to protect our water bodies from the activities of illegal mining and farming along our water banks. It cannot be the responsibility of the president as an individual or the minister of Sanitation and Water Resources as an individual.”

“Everybody has a role to play and unless we all play our various roles effectively we will continue to have this challenge, and you all know the consequences. Future generations will curse if we don’t sit up and resolve water pollution in Ghana,” he stressed.

The Chief Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited(GWCL), Faustina Boakye indicated that the intervention by the PURC was in line with the GWCL’s mission to meet the increasing demands for better service delivery through the expansion of water services for all.

She pledged her outfit’s commitment to work closely with the PURC to serve communities in Ghana.