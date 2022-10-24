The Electoral Officer for Ashaiman, Stephen Reynolds, has declared Umar Shadad Jallo as the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) constituency chairman for Ashaiman.

In a keenly contested election, Jallo polled 1,519 to emerge as the successor of Anthony Afenyo who stepped down after serving a term in office.

There were pockets of agitations from time to time, but that was well-managed by policemen deployed to the voting center.

The election was earlier postponed on Saturday following some teething challenges.

The electorates thronged the Agyiri Nyarko School complex with much enthusiasm to vote for their favourite candidates.

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey told Citi News, “the electorates elected the right men for the job ahead of election 2024”.

“The NDC polled about 76,000 votes in the last election, and so we’re optimistic that with much effort, we can obtain 100,000 votes in Ashaiman to ensure the victory of John Mahama in 2024,” he added

Check the full results below:

Youth Organizer

1. Habib Abdul 41

2. Patrick Anani 65

3. Mohammed Kampa 152

4. Shadrak Tetteh 72

Rejected 1

Dept. Youth Organizer

1. Ali Abubaka 125

2. Agbalegah Ben 110

3. Julius Tetteh 94

Women Organizer

1. Irene Owusu Ansah 46

2. Hajia Idrisu 169

3. Millecent Woyome 101

4. Ajara Dawuni 27

Rejected 1

Dept. Women Org.

1. Beatrice Agbeko 194

2. Christiana Ago 21

3. Yayra Nyatuame 123

4. Isahatu Abdul Raman 5

Communications Officer

1. Zainab Mohammed 1130

2. Prince Mohammed 231

3. Gilbert Kwasi Kudufia 693

4. Cornelius Amenyui 725

Organizer

1. Afetor Kwakutse Mark 1546

2. Numo Gawuso Seidu 379

3. Michael Kpotosu-Mensah 867

Dept. Organizer

1. Yakibu Issa 483

2. Courage Alormasor 1099

3. John Thiot 1175

Rejected 17

Treasurer

1. Nyamadu Bless 1580

2. Azogi Ayahiba Ananga 1197

Dept. Treasurer

1. Lartey Ophelia 994

2. Dennis Mawutor 1752

Secretary

1. Allen Joe Quansah 1411

2. Ibrahim Sugri 249

3. Fiador Xorname 1106

Rejected 10

Dept. Secretary

1. Osman Mohammed 799

2. Abdulmageed Daama 1965

Chairman

1. Umar Shaddad 1519

2. Salifu Zakaria 960

3. Hudu Alhassan 302

Vice Chairman

1. James Vee-Jay 1064

2. Damesi Francis 1196

3. Ishahaku Sham 503