The Ministry for Food and Agriculture has expanded its Planting for and Food and Jobs market to include cabbage, yams, carrot, pepper, spring onions, cucumbers and rice.

The initiative which started on Friday, November 11, with bunches of plantain is now in its third day.

On Monday, scores of individuals thronged the premises to buy plantain and yam at cheaper prices.

The government and the Ministry arranged to transport the cheap food products from the production centres to Accra to sell.

According to the Ministry, the initiative dubbed Planting for food and jobs market is being piloted to deal with rising food inflation.