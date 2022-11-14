President Akufo-Addo, left Ghana, on Sunday, 13th November 2022, for a two-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 16th November, 2022.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

This comes after the President led Ghana’s delegation to the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 27), being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt last week.