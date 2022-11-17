Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo says he is “so happy” to have scored his first-ever international goal in Ghana’s 2-0 win over Switzerland.

Semenyo came off the bench in the 62nd minute and found the net 12 minutes later to double Ghana’s lead after Mohammed Salisu had put them ahead with a header.

The Bristol City striker was an all-round nuisance when he came on, holding up play and troubling the Swiss defence with his direct runs.

After the match, Semenyo told journalists he was pleased to have found the net for the Black Stars.

He was also impressed with the entire team’s performance, adding that they were ready for the World Cup.

“It feels so good, I feel so happy [to have scored],” he said to Joy FM.

“We played so well, it was an all-round good performance. Everyone’s firing and we’re all ready.”

Thursday’s game was Semenyo’s fourth for Ghana. He has played a total of 61 minutes for the Black Stars and is yet to start a game.

His impressive cameo against the Swiss, however, might nudge him a little further into contention for a starting spot against Portugal on November 24.