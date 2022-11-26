UPPR Ghana Limited, a plastic recycling and production company, has partnered with the Church of Pentecost, a leading Pentecostal church in Ghana in its plastic recycling and collection efforts.

The Church is expected to educate its members to segregate their plastic waste from other forms of waste and forward them to aggregators, who will in turn sell them to UPPR Ghana Limited.

The Church of Pentecost as part of its Vision 2023 document by its current Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye focuses on environmental education among its members and tree planting activities among others.

UPPR Ghana Limited which is located at Borteyman, Accra produces waste bins, buckets, chairs, and bin liners among others products.

Speaking at a pilot event at the Church of Pentecost, James Mckeown Assembly in the Ashaiman Area on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Area Head for Agormanya and the Coordinator for National Discipleship and Leadership Development Committee (NDLDC) Apostle Samuel Gakpetor, said the exercise is necessary to help the country rid itself of Plastic waste while making good use of the plastics collected.

He said Plastic waste is causing a lot of havoc and impacting negatively the health of people in the country. He, therefore, called on all church members to participate actively in the exercise, which he said would be rolled out nationwide soon.

UPPR Ghana Limited was selected to partner with the Church because the company has the requisite machinery to process the plastic waste into other usable items that will benefit society.

The Chairman of the Plastic Waste Management Committee of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Davidson Edzii, lauded the Vision 2023 and the Environmental Care Campaign of the church. He said the two pilot projects held in the Bompata Area on 28th September 2022 and the Ashaiman event on November 19th, 2022 respectively is an indication that the project will be highly successful.

He said the process will also open up opportunities for church members who will serve as aggregators, while members will also benefit from their plastic waste.

On her part, a representative of UPPR Ghana Limited Mrs. Isabella Gyau Orhin paid glowing tribute to the Vision 2023 Document of the Church.

“What UPPR and COP are doing is extraordinary, the issues around the environment have often ended in discussions, with very little or no action,” she said.

According to her, the two successful pilot programs indicate that a national rollout is possible.

“With this [plastic] sourcing at source, little or no plastic waste will end up on the landfill site,” she said.