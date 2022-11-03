The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said that investigations will be conducted into allegations that a businessman tried to bribe some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament who demanded the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The Leader of the Majority Caucus had earlier stated that a renowned businessman in Ghana tried influencing the decision of some members of the group with money over their demand for the dismissal of leadership of the Finance Ministry.

But during an engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said an investigation will be commissioned into the matter to ascertain its veracity.

“We will investigate and if it is true, we will establish the motive of that person [the alleged businessman].”

He said he wasn’t going to pass judgement on the allegations until an investigation establishes otherwise.

“What I can say of it [the allegations] as of now is that, we don’t know the motive. Not knowing what the motive is, sometimes these things come up, so we will have to establish that.”

He cited the example of a minister nominee who was accused of offering bribes to the Appointments Committee to facilitate his approval as a reason for his reluctance to pronounce judgement.

“You remember the issue of a minister who was nominated to appear before the Vetting Committee, there were allegations that he attempted to bribe some people or influence some people, eventually, it turned out to be untrue. Even though this one has come before me, not having gone into it, I don’t want to make any pronouncements on it. Let’s see if indeed it is true and that is not an insult to the intelligence of those people who spoke to it.”