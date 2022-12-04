Ghanaian nonprofit, Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa (CGK) Fashion School, has opened its new training centre at Ashongman Estates in the Ga East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The centre is equipped with design and sewing rooms, an ICT lab and hostel facilities for its trainees.

Speaking to Citinewsroom.com during a fashion show held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, to showcase the works of its first batch of graduates, the Board Chairman of the institution, Partick Bobie, urged young people to consider acquiring vocational skills, adding that it offers many job opportunities which can help to solve the nation’s unemployment problem.

He said the school was founded in 2021 on the principles and ideals of the late Catechist Georgina Korankyewaa, a strong advocate for youth empowerment through vocational training.

“My grandmother, the catechist, was a humanitarian and a believer in giving back to society in spite of adversity.”

Mr. Bobie said the institution plans to include other courses such as cosmetology and graphic design to give students more options.

The Director General for the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, commended the management of CGK for making ICT a central part of their training.

According to him, digitalisation has revolutionised the world of work through the introduction of smart and automated systems which offer more precise and quality outputs while maintaining efficiency.

He said the commission for TVET is committed to providing the necessary assistance to encourage more private-sector investment in technical and vocational education.