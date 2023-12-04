The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, CTVET is urging the industry to support the government’s five-year TVET strategic plan by making available sector skill bodies to support in training of TVET graduates.

The commission fears Ghana may play catchup if stakeholders don’t collaborate to support the government’s plan.

The involvement of sector skill bodies such as agriculture, construction, tourism, and hospitality among others is key to ensuring that the government’s five-year TVET strategic plan is implemented to the fullest.

This will also help bridge the gap between the skills acquired by technical vocational and education training and industry.

In December 2017, the cabinet approved a five-year strategic plan for TVET education with five key policy objectives including governance, management, equitable access and promotion of gender mainstreaming, and quality assurance of TVET based on internationally acceptable standards.

According to the Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training Dr Fred Asamoah support from industry will drive more people into venturing into the sector and not make it a second fiddle to other educational choices.

“We need to make sure that the private sector comes on board and determine the kind of people they want so we can train for them. This will reduce unemployment. The government has always been concerned that if we don’t push the TVET agenda to the level that is required it will be a disaster as a country.

“Now the number in enrollment in TVET education is soaring high. We cannot do away with the sector skill bodies who are the main stakeholders since they play a key role. Government is ready to implement the five-year TVET strategic plan and this will streamline the activities of TVET” Commissioner for TVET Dr Fred Asamoah told Citi News.

Deputy Minister for Education Gifty Twum Ampofo indicated the government’s commitment toward the sector by investing heavily in retooling some second-cycle institutions and technical universities.

“The government has invested over one hundred and nineteen million dollars in TVET education. Over one hundred and fifty-six thousand dollars are also being used to retool over sixteen technical universities and second-cycle technical institutions. We have also had additional support of over sixteen million euros from the Austrian government to upgrade the conditions in technical institutions. Government’s effort is paying off as this is gradually increasing enrollment in second cycle institutions drastically,” Deputy Minister of Education Gifty Twum Ampofo said.

The German government and the European Union are one of the major sponsors of TVET education in Ghana.

The event was organised in collaboration with GIZ under the Pact for Skills programme which is a crucial platform used to spotlight the significance of sector skill bodies in shaping a skilled and responsive workforce.

The engagement brought together journalists, industry representatives and SSB leaders to foster a comprehensive understanding of initiatives undertaken by SSBs and how they contribute to the nation’s development.

As part of the agenda to reform TVET, the government of Ghana through the CTVET with support from development partners like the German government and the European Union through the Pact for Skills project have established the SSBs to increase and strengthen the involvement of industry the way skills system are governed and operated.

According to Ms. Ramona Simon who spoke on behalf of the German government, they recognise the crucial role Technical and Vocational Education and Training plays in promoting economic growth and encouraging innovations.

“German government’s investment in this initiative reflects our conviction to transform the potential of skill development to improve communities, empower individuals and contribute to national development and prosperity. The German government is proud to be at the forefront of initiatives that support nations in developing robust and responsive TVET education systems,” Ms Ramona Simon said.

She also highlighted the important role industry plays in the heart of Germany’s renowned TVET system and says they understand the profound importance of integrating the private sector seamlessly into the national TVET framework.

“In Germany, the collaboration between educational institutions and industry has been a driving force behind its success in producing a skilled and adaptive workforce,” Ramona Simon told Citi News.

Senior Project Manager for Technical and Vocational Education and Training for the German Cooperation Sebastian Wenz shed light on how to train TVET graduates fit for the job market.

According to him, sector skill bodies who are the industry players must be given the needed support to train graduates fit for the job market.

“The sector skills bodies are the industry players and they play an important role when it comes to absorbing TVET graduates from Pre-tertiary TVET institutions and so they are the end user of Technical Vocational Education and Training.

“In other to make sure that they will be employed by the private sector and other industries to develop the occupational standards which is part of curriculum development. It will be difficult to produce graduates that cannot be absorbed,” Senior Project Manager Sebastian Wenz said.