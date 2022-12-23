Management of Alisa Hotels has donated a number of items and cash worth ten thousand Ghana cedis to the Accra Psychiatry Hospital.

Among the items donated include towels, bottled water, canned drinks, and cooked food.

The move forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities and activities it has outlined ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Speaking to Citi News, the Group Sales and Marketing Manager of Alisa Hotels, Esperanza Adjei said, “a lot of people take their general well-being for granted but is something that we take very seriously at the hotel, so we thought it wise to impact that area of health”.

“That is why we chose the Accra Psychiatry hospital. We donated different items: food, meals for the patients, towels, and then also bedsheets, duvets to help improve conditions here at the hospital,” she added.

She explained that the company took the decision to promote mental health based on research it conducted on the stress levels of its staff.

Additionally, the Group Sales and Marketing Manager noted that the company has opened a new branch in Tema to extend its services to people living in the area.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Specialist Psychiatrist, Dr. Naa Adoley Botchway said “Christmas is that time of the year that, we show love to others. The management, staff and patients of the Accra Psychiatry hospital are grateful to Alisa Hotel for thinking about us and taking the step to come and make this donation to the hospital.”