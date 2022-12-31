The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on December 31, 2022, celebrated the 41st anniversary of the 31st December Revolution at Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region.

It was characterised by the lighting of the perpetual flame, laying of wreaths and durbar.

The commemoration was under the theme, “31st December Revolution, remembering our heroes for greater works”.

31st December Revolution is celebrated every year to remind NDC members of the ideals upon which the 4th Republic was established [probity, accountability, freedom and justice].

Present at the durbar grounds includes the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, the NDC running mate in the 2020 presidential election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, among others.

Others present were Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of NDC, a former Mayor of Kumasi who is also NDC flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, a former Minister of Finance and flagbearer hopeful, some traditional authorities amongst others.

Speaking at the event, the General Secretary of NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the NDC must set principles that will forever help the country.

“This party must come back to the Bedrock of principles and values. This party must fundamentally be a party that loves this country enough to make sure the principles we set will forever help this country,” Mr. Kwetey said.