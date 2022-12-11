Police are on a manhunt for some sixteen persons following violent disturbances at the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser congress held in Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

A statement issued by the Police, said “while proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property”.

The police have placed a bounty of GH¢10,000.00 on the suspects, calling on the public to assist the police in the arrest.

“After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted. A GH¢10,000.00 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects,” the statement indicated.

The statement further said, “investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice”.

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw and George Opare Addo retained their positions as the National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser respectively of the party.

Dr. Bissiw polled 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei who obtained 362 votes of the total valid ballot cast.

Below is the full statement by the Police:

