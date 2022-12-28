The National Association of Road Contractors has welcomed news that government will pay monies owed them by the end of 2022.

Road contractors across the country had on several occasions lamented about government’s indebtedness to them.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta indicated that government will clear a “chunk” of outstanding debts owed road contractors for work done before the end of the year when he addressed a gathering at the 2022 Nine Lessons and Carols of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) which was organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Chairman of the Road Contractors Association, John Afful Jr. said their members are happy with the assurance by the Minister of Roads and Highways to have them paid.

With a bit of scepticism, Mr. Afful said “that is good news if he [Mr. Amoako-Atta] says he is going to pay because it is good for everybody to finally get their monies paid.”

He added that the Government had often made some “low payments for quite some time now and if he [Mr. Amoako-Atta] comes to say they are going to pay and he is sure about it, then, that is good news.”

He further indicated that the government owes members of the Association “about GH¢10 billion, and it goes back as far as 2018 till now,” out of which the government has “been paying something every month but not much. So if he [Mr. Amoako-Atta] comes and says they are going to pay a chunk of it, then it is good news, and we welcome it.”