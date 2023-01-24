The Parliament of Ghana is scheduled to resume sittings for the Third Session on February 7, 2023.

Parliament went on recess for the Christmas celebrations on December 22, 2022, after approving two loan agreements; a 30 million Euros loan to Finance the “Government Goes Solar Project” and another 116 million Euros to finance the 330kv Accra-Kumasi Transmission Line Project.

Announcing the resumption date, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in a statement said: “KNOW YE ALL MEN that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 112 of the Constitution, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and Ten O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 7th February 2023 to be the time at which the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence.”