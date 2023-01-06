The Akyem Kotoku Mponua Gyaasehene of Pankese has challenged the youth in his community and other adjoining communities to remain focused, creative and ensure they live in peace and harmony to help promote development within the entire community.

Nana Kwasi Addo II who expressed satisfaction with the level of peace and tolerance said development in the Pankese community can only be realized if peace and unity are upheld and ensured by all.

Nana Kwasi Addo II who spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of an event to climax a successful year with a football and sporting gala for the Pankese Community and other neighbouring towns said he is ever ready to support members of the community if they continue to live in harmony.

“Over the past years, by God’s grace, we were able to construct a school structure for the community. Last year, I also supported more than 4 schools with computers to improve their ICT performance in the BECE and also provided them with some reading and learning materials. Regardless of the economic difficulties God was so good to us, so I decided to climax it with this football gala to bring the youth in my community and neighbouring towns together to compete in this healthy competition.

“We have to let them know that nothing can be achieved if we do not live in one community as one. The only way we can all succeed is by supporting one another, creating an enabling atmosphere for each and every one to be happy in peace and go about their daily activities. Troubled communities always do not see development but when a community is peaceful that is the only way developmental projects can take place there”.

He added, “I want to use this opportunity to thank the people of Pankese for ensuring peace over the years and I pledge to support them and anyone who comes up with creative ventures and proposals which will bring development and progress in the community”.

An opinion leader, Nana Brako who could not hide his joy expressed appreciation to the chief for his continuous support.

“The people of Pankese can not thank Nana Kwasi Addo II enough for his continuous developmental initiatives over the years. The entire community is elated for this soccer competition, and we hope the year 2023 will be good to him for him to do more for the entire community,” he emphasised.