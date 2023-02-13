The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has installed new council members at its 8th Investiture ceremony in Accra.

The colourful ceremony which attracted key industry players saw the induction of Mr. Andrew Ackah as its new president. He takes over from Mansa Amoa-Awuah.

Speaking at the 8th Investiture Ceremony of the Advertising Association of Ghana, new president, Andrew Ackah called on government to speedily pass the advertising bill to help mitigate the instance of the clutter.

“In Ghana, all the laws governing advertisements are in the Food and Drugs Authority Act, but we need an Act that would look at the entire marketing communication industry and the new digital explosion,” he said.

He also urged players within the advertising and marketing space to leverage on technology to standardize consumer data to ensure the growth of the industry.

“With real-time changes in consumer attitudes, behaviour and media engagement, the correct data is more critical than ever. Robust accurate data must be the marketers’ North Star for understanding the consumer and for measurements and attributions that enables the highest returns on the advertising Investment,” he added.

Other new council members of the Association who were sworn in along with the new president include Clarence Amoatey, Vice president; Russel Eni, Treasurer; Akua Owusu-Nartey, Alhaji Mukaila Ahmed Akuamoah, Orlando Baeta, Bright Ladzekpo, Nash Fenuku, Kwaku Tweneboa Danso-Misa, Grace Adjo Andoh, Abdul-Aziz Amankwa Joseph Andoh and Sharon Naa Odarley Mills.

The event also provided the platform to reaffirm the oath of the Executive Director, Francis Dadzie.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah assured of government support to pass the advertising bill.

“The much talked about advertising bill needs to, as a matter of urgency, be passed to be the necessary regulatory backing, standards and framework for the quick advancement of this Industry. I do know how much work you have done already in the preparatory stages and I like to assure you that when all is ready, my doors at the Ministry of Information are opened to help you see the draft bill passed into law,” he said.