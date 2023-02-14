The Executive Director of education think tank, Africa Education Watch fears the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) may not have the political will to review the New Patriotic Party governement’s free Senior High School programme in case it wins power.

Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Asare said though the NDC has made several promises to that effect, it may not be able to walk the talk, out of fear that it may lose goodwill.

“I do not foresee Free SHS being an issue. Right from the start, there was a debate as to whether or not it can be rolled out. But now the conversation has changed. If you look at the NDC’s manifesto, they were now talking about expanding the programme to cover private schools. NDC also said that they were going to end double-track.”

“From where I stand, I don’t see NDC doing anything different. If there will be any review to allow parental participation, it has to happen under the NDC… That is why we are putting pressure on the government. NDC may not want to come across as touching the NPP’s programme, knowing fully well that Ghanaians like free things no matter the policy.”

Commenting on the decision of the Ghana Education Service to return to the old academic calendar which was adjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Kofi Asare said it has to be gradual.

“I think that we must understand that our education system has not been the same as a result of the double-track and the Covid-19 pandemic. And we are yet to get it back on track.”