Education think tank, Africa Education Watch has begun manifesto consultations with various political parties to incorporate policies targeted at investing in basic education into their manifestos.

According to EduWatch, the neglect of investment in basic education infrastructure has necessitated the need for political parties to ensure their manifestos align with the broad vision of the country’s educational plan.

Speaking to Citi News, the executive director of EduWatch, Kofi Asare, expressed hope that parties will prioritize basic education infrastructure in their policies ahead of the general elections.

“We have commenced our manifesto engagement already, and we will be meeting the NDC’s educational manifesto committee. We aim to influence their manifesto to ensure that it aligns with the broad vision of the education sector so that when a political transition takes place, it doesn’t disrupt the strategic attainment of targets in education.

