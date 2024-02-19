The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed that 010 rural telephony sites have been constructed by February 2024, out of a total of two thousand and sixteen expected sites.

The project, according to the Minister, forms part of the NPP’s effort to enhance digitalisation in the country and also to drive the extension of mobile telephony nationwide, especially where the internet is not accessible.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on February 18, 2024, under the theme ‘Digital Infrastructure to Bridge the Digital Divide’, stated that six hundred and eighteen out of the one thousand and ten telephony sites that have been constructed already are in operation.

The project is expected to serve about four million citizens, currently serving citizens in about one thousand and two rural communities.

The project, she said, has been a game-changer, enabling Ghanaians to have internet seamlessly irrespective of location and network provider.

She further revealed that the remaining telephony sites are expected to be completed by the end of the year to ensure reliable, affordable, and secure broadband effectively.

“Under this visionary project, a total of two thousand and sixteen rural telephony sites are expected to be constructed to extend mobile network coverage to approximately 4 million selected unserved and underserved communities nationwide; a significant step in bridging the digital divide. We are determined to leave no one behind in our quest for digital transformation.”

“As of February 2024, one thousand and ten (1010) of the planned sites have been successfully constructed with six hundred and eighteen of them already operational, offering essential voice and data services to citizens in about one thousand and two rural communities, who can make calls and use data services, thereby enhancing social in these communities.”

“The Ministry is determined to build the remaining one thousand and six sites and integrate and activate them all for voice and data services to ensure reliable affordable and secure broadband infrastructure this year.”