Some former Black Stars footballers have extended their profound condolence to the family of Christian Atsu after his death was confirmed.

The former Newcastle player was confirmed dead 12 days after he went missing after the devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The Ghanaian football star was confirmed dead by his agent, Nana Sechere after days of frantic search.

After his demise, some former Ghanaian football icons shared a few words on Atsu with former Chelsea star, Michael Essien saying, “Rest Well King”.

Anthony Baffoe also said, though Atsu is gone, he will never be forgotten.

Gone but never forgotten 🙏🏿🙏🏿what a genuine God fearing person ..this is so sad 😞 🥲🥲my condolences to all the family members 🙏🏿🙏🏿 rest well Christian Atsu 🙏🏿🙏🏿🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/Kw28n3Of7I — Anthony Baffoe 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@AnthonyBaffoe) February 18, 2023

A distraught Mubarak Wakaso could only Tweet “Rest Well”.