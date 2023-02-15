Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo has blamed the country’s economic woes on the reckless spending of the government during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bolgatanga Central legislator accused the government of loosely throwing money the way of its appointees in the name of cushioning Ghanaians during the pandemic.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Adongo said the government was so reckless in its spending that he began to question the specific problem the government was actually addressing with such huge expenditure.

“The levels of expenditure that we incurred were so huge that they were not informed by the problem that we were addressing.”

He further alleged that the government has nearly quadrupled its expenditure in the last three years all in the name of COVID-19 relief services so it comes to him as a surprise that it is now roaming seeking for funds to execute its Agenda 111.

“How on earth did we spend GH¢40 billion in one year and almost GH¢90 billion in two years, and now we are heading toward over GH¢140 billion expenditure, and we are still struggling to build Agenda 111?” he asked.

Mr. Adongo also lamented that most of the interventions the government said it had implemented during the pandemic to cushion Ghanaians only revealed how reckless it was without recourse to keeping financial records.

“We were all over the streets throwing food. We should have had proper records of who deserves food and have delivered the food in a humane and hygienic manner to the people, and it would have been clear that we didn’t need all that money that we claimed we used to deliver food.”