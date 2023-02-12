The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah maintains that government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) is in the best interest of the country.

Mr. Ahiagbah thinks it is unfair to tag the Finance Minister, and government at large as villains.

To him, government is only taking some tough decisions, that are necessary to revive the economy.

“The programme was not introduced to punish anyone but to solve the problem we are facing. That is the primary context within which any conversation on the programme should ensue. Let us not make it seem as though the Finance Minister is only trying to be mean and punish people.”

“The entire economy is at risk. And we need to put in efforts to revive the economy. Let us be fair to the Finance Minister, and appreciate this,” he said on The Big Issue on Citi FM/TV.

Government has not had it easy since the announcement of its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Many have fiercely resisted the programme and even threatened lawsuits should it be carried through.

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for instance joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry on Friday.

She described the move by the government as sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.

Madam Sophia Akuffo also called on the government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians what led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

She threatened to head to Court if government does not exclude pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.